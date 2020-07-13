Advanced facility supports increased demand for highly complex devices for RF, automotive, IoT and industrial applications

Presto Engineering, an ASIC design and outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturers, announced today the grand opening of its new Caen Hub in France. The facility will provide IC test, qualification, and test production services primarily for communications, automotive, IoT, and industrial applications.

"Despite the recent world-wide economic challenges, at Presto, we are experiencing a high demand for new product industrialization and ramp production in Europe," said Michel Villemain, CEO, Presto Engineering. "This move to a modernized facility in Caen will enable us to support the growing customer demand."

The 1,850m2 factory in the Caen area runs 24/7. It features a 400m2 class ISO7 cleanroom and all of the necessary equipment to support the stringent qualifications of the JEDEC (Joint Electron Device Engineering Council) and AEC (Automotive Electronics Council) standards. The two-story facility houses Presto's advanced capabilities for test, qualification, and failure analysis.

The new hub is located at 5 esplanade Anton Philips, 14460 Colombelles, France. For more information about Presto Engineering's comprehensive semiconductor solutions, please visit www.presto-eng.com.

About Presto Engineering

Presto Engineering provides ASIC design and outsourced operations for semiconductor and IoT device companies, helping its customers minimize overhead, reduce risk, and accelerate time-to-market. The company is a recognized expert in the development of industrial solutions for RF, analog, mixed-signal, and secured applications from design, tape-out to delivery of finished goods. Presto's proprietary, highly-secure manufacturing and provisioning solution, coupled with extensive back-end expertise, gives its customers a competitive advantage. The company offers a global, flexible, dedicated framework, with headquarters in Meyreuil, France, and operations across Europe, North America, and Asia. For more information, visit: www.presto-eng.com.

