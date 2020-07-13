American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Are There "Little-Known" Benefits to a Real Estate IRA?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Many investors are already aware of the benefits of using a Self-Directed IRA for the purposes of real estate investing, an arrangement also nicknamed a "Real Estate IRA." Those benefits include the tax protections available through retirement accounts, which in turn is held as an umbrella over the real estate assets an investor adds to their portfolio. But what about the lesser-known benefits of the Real Estate IRA? A recent post at American IRA-a Self-Directed IRA administration firm-detailed some of these potential benefits.

The post starts by pointing out the use of non-recourse loans with a Real Estate IRA. Non-recourse loans prevent the lender from going after an investor's other assets in the event of a default. This helps ensure that the borrower is keeping their retirement accounts separate from any other assets. It also gives the investor access to debt within a Self-Directed IRA that makes larger-scale purchases possible. This means that investors do not have to save up with contributions over time and buy real estate cash-they can still use loans.

Another benefit pointed out at the American IRA blog is the potential for partnerships. "It's possible to partner your IRA with someone else at the beginning of acquisition when you acquire a real estate asset, which means you don't always have to make whole investments yourself," the post noted. This can be good for beginning investors who want to work with a partner without committing a substantial portion of their own money to the real estate asset in question just yet.

There are other side benefits, as the post noted, such as a possible ability to defer the UDIT tax and enhanced diversification of the portfolio.

"People know that real estate is a good asset for retirement," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA, "but we wanted to break it down into specifics. Why might a Real Estate IRA work for retirement? In this post, it goes beyond the usual information and delves into what makes an IRA for real estate so beneficial for investors."

For more information, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com or call 866-7500-IRA.

About:

"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595950/American-IRA-Discusses-Are-There-Little-Known-Benefits-to-a-Real-Estate-IRA