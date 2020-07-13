Media and Games Invest (MGI) is a games and media business, operating through two divisions, games (free-to-play MMO and casual games) and media (cost-effective user acquisition). The group supplements organic growth (Newzoo: 8.4% growth 2019-22) with a 'buy, integrate, build and improve' acquisition strategy. On a pro forma basis, MGI delivered an FY15-19 revenue CAGR of 40% and an adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 43%. MGI's M&A strategy is focused on the acquisition of assets from distressed businesses at attractive valuations, with growing cash flows expected to rapidly reduce outstanding net debt (€72m at end Q120). MGI has significantly benefited from increased consumer demand as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown. Having recently bought out the gamigo minorities, management sees no slowdown in growth or attractive acquisition opportunities in FY20 or the foreseeable future.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
