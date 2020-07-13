The Swedish PV equipment supplier has launched Midsummer Magnum, a solar module for large rooftops. The manufacturer says the panel offers 14.54% efficiency and an output of 128.3 W per square meter. The company also unveiled a manufacturing process it claims can increase module output 10%.CIGS turnkey equipment supplier Midsummer has launched a 500 W solar panel it says is particularly suitable for large roofs. The Swedish manufacturer stated in a press release, it is adapting its production line to make large volumes of the Magnum product. "This is just a first module and commercial production ...

