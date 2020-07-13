The following information is based on the press release from Neles Corporation (Neles) published on July 13, 2020 and may be subject to change. Alfa Laval AB has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Neles, whereby every one (1) Neles share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of EUR 11.50 per share. If Neles, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and forwards contracts in Neles (NELES) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=783542