Implantable Loop Recorders Market Size Worth $2.1 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global implantable loop recorders market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing incidence of cardiac arrhythmia, asymptomatic syncope and technological advancement in cardiac devices are driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, atrial fibrillation dominated the application segment in 2019. The growth can be attributed to increasing incidence of the disease and growing demand for remote patient monitoring

On basis of end-use, hospitals held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to increased number of minimally invasive surgeries under these facilities

The market is oligopolistic and dominated by Medtronic, Abbott, and BIOTRONIK, Inc.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Implantable Loop Recorders Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Application (Atrial Fibrillation, Cardiac Arrhythmia), By End use (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/implantable-loop-recorders-market

More than 85.7 million people in U.S. suffer from high BP and hypertension due to stressful lifestyle in 2018. These factors are expected to increase the burden of CVDs in the country over the forecast period. Moreover, one in every three U.S. adults does not meet the current guidelines for physical activity. In addition, in 2016, about 18.0% of U.S. adults had high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels of less than 40 mg/dl. The aforementioned factors require self-care management which is boosting the demand for implantable loop recorders.

Grand View Research has segmented the global implantable loop recorders market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Implantable Loop Recorders Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Atrial fibrillation



Cardiac arrhythmia



Cardiac syncope

Implantable Loop Recorders End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Cardiac centers



Others

Implantable Loop Recorders Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Implantable Loop Recorders Market:

Medtronic



Abbott



BIOTRONIK. Inc

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Cardiovascular Devices Market - The prevalence of chronic heart ailments and sedentary lifestyles has been steadily rising thus engendering a high incidence of cardiac diseases.

The prevalence of chronic heart ailments and sedentary lifestyles has been steadily rising thus engendering a high incidence of cardiac diseases. Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market - Increasing cases of urge incontinence, such as Urinary Tract Infection, and rising number of patients suffering from Overactive Bladder are some of the key factors propelling the market growth..

Increasing cases of urge incontinence, such as Urinary Tract Infection, and rising number of patients suffering from Overactive Bladder are some of the key factors propelling the market growth.. Neurostimulation Devices Market- Neuromodulation is a process that makes use of an implantable medical device to modulate and alter neural activities for therapeutic purposes.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg