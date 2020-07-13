In February Nanoco announced that it had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung. The lawsuit alleges that Samsung has wilfully infringed the patents relating to Nanoco's unique synthesis and resin capabilities for quantum dots. Nanoco is seeking a permanent injunction from further acts of infringement and unspecified but significant monetary damages. Nanoco has now secured litigation finance for the lawsuit from a very large US litigation finance specialist, removing the need for Nanoco and its shareholders to fund the process. Our estimates remain under review.

