The regulations will force power distributors to give more help to homeowners and businesses willing to go solar. The new framework will apply to PV systems ranging in size from 1 kW-2 MW and to all energy consumers.Saudi Arabia's Electricity & Cogeneration Regulatory Authority has published new rules for distributed-generation solar installations which it is anticipated will encourage electricity consumers to install PV systems under the country's net metering regime. The new provisions will apply to PV systems ranging in size from 1 kW to 2 MW and to all kinds of energy consumer. The framework ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...