Atos International: Atos named a Leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services by Global Analyst firm NelsonHall





Paris, July 13, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced it has been positioned as a leader in AdvancedDigital Workplace Services for the second time in a row by global analyst firm NelsonHall in its latest Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT). In this assessment it was positioned as a leader in the 'Overall', 'Build' and 'Run' categories.

The report highlights Atos' strengths which include: its consulting-led framework and methodology; its clear focus on employee experience and business outcomes through Experience Level Agreements (XLAs) across the entire digital workplace, and its development of joint IP across workplace services with partners.

The NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation study assesses 18 of the most significant service providers delivering digital workplace services based on their ability to meet future client requirements and deliver immediate benefit.

"Atos holds a leading position in the Global IT market. Its consulting capabilities, coupled with its deep managed services capability and ability to draw on wider Atos group capabilities, positions it well to be a client's end to end digital workplace services partner." said John Laherty, Senior Research Analyst at NelsonHall. "Strengths include its strong investment in workplace services as part of the Group's overall strategy, its intelligent collaboration capabilities and its increasing focus on end-user analytics across the digital workplace in partnership with nexthink."

"We are delighted to be recognized by NelsonHall as a leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services." said Jo Debecker, Head of Infrastructure & Data Management at Atos. "This recognition underlines our leading position as the preferred partner for business transformation and innovation in the Digital Workplace arena. It also validates our comprehensive portfolio of products and services, delivered through our enhanced partnership ecosystem, as well as the expertise of our team of experts worldwide. As customers adjust to their post crisis 'New Normal', our total focus on the Digital Employee Experience is in line with the transformation organizations must now accelerate."

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

