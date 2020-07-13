Intracom Telecom's 5th Generation Point-to-Multipoint Radios for USA's RDOF Gigabit Tier Service

- The WiBAS G5 ultra-broadband FWA solution delivers Gigabit Tier throughput per subscriber in urban, suburban and rural areas

ATHENS, Greece, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, employs its advanced 5th generation Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) radio family, the WIBAS G5, that operates in TDD and FDD area licensed microwave spectrum, to contribute to FCC's goal in bridging the digital divide in rural and sub-urban areas in USA. Intracom Telecom's ability to fulfill the need for high quality broadband FWA and its successful track record in implementing FWA networks across the globe constitute the perfect combination in helping operators and ISPs to claim compliance up to the Gigabit Tier of the Rural Digital Opportunity Funding (RDOF).

As the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has underlined, broadband access is no longer considered a luxury, but a critical component in everyday life for all Americans, highlighting the need to encourage rural and sub-urban USA areas. The WIBAS G5, is operating at the frequency bands 24.25-29.5 GHz and achieving throughput that exceeds 550 Mbps per subscriber with channels of 100 MHz width. With the use of 2x100 MHz channels each subscriber shall be served with Gigabit Tier throughput, and 500 Mbps in the uplink. Based on the most advanced technology in the market, the WiBAS G5 evo-BS, has an exceptional deployment flexibility serving anyone within a large area footprint, and it supports a variety of sectoral antennas ranging from 90°, to 180°, and to full 360° coverage. Due to its compact size this PtMP base station is not demanding heavy telecom infrastructures. At the same time, the new WiBAS G5 Connect+ is an advanced terminal station for operators that want to be worry-free and are in need of high quality hardware, as it is remarkably easy to install. Moreover, with Intracom Telecom's uniMS SON Gateway platform, a new terminal can be admitted to the network without effort. The network can be designed with uniMS Radio Planner and the total Network Lifecycle can be managed through the uniMS Release 8. It is noted that these new wireless systems were firstly showcased at MWC Los Angeles 2019.

Intracom Telecom's WiBAS PtMP technology has become the preferred alternative to fiber and copper access solutions in Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa. The company's recent and successful FWA network deployments are with leading operators and ISPs in Italy, Spain, Indonesia, and South Arica.

John Tenidis, Marketing Director of Intracom Telecom's wireless solutions portfolio, commented: "We have been developing FWA technology for the past 22 years, and at the center of our innovation we have been placing the capacity and range of connectivity. The 5th generation of our FWA platform comes closer to the goal of delivering Gigabit service to homes at long range. Our technology ensures that a reliable service can be delivered to the part of the population living in rural areas."

Dharminder Chanana, CEO of Intracom Telecom's subsidiary in USA, Conklin-Intracom, stated: "Access to future-proof, ultra-fast bidirectional broadband has proven to be a very critical factor that influences the economic growth and prosperity of a nation. We are committed to supporting operators and ISPs in exploiting the RDOF support thanks to our international expertise in planning and developing networks and our comprehensive wireless network solutions portfolio and services needed to build Ultra broadband networks."

More at https://conklin-intracom.com/rdof/rdof_c.htm

