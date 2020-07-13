Anzeige
Montag, 13.07.2020
News des Tages
13.07.2020 | 12:52
Bambuser Applies New Communication Policy of Customer Agreements and Issues Simplified Quarterly Statement Starting Q3

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser has decided to apply a new communication policy of customer agreements, where the company will only communicate major Enterprise customer agreements moving forward. The company will also submit a quarterly statement focusing on customer growth and revenue development, starting in the 3rd quarter of 2020.

Bambuser AB has today decided to apply a new communication policy for customer agreements and other updates related to the company's commercial efforts. Bambuser has previously provided frequent communication about all customer and collaboration agreements entered into, regardless of size, both in Swedish and English.

Going forward, Bambuser will only communicate major Enterprise customer agreements and other updates that are necessary to disclose information about products, expansion and new establishments, as these are considered to have a market impact. Minor, non-disclosure agreements and pilot agreements related to proof-of-concept will not be communicated through press releases.

Starting in the third quarter of 2020, Bambuser intends to submit a quarterly statement focusing on customer growth and revenue development. For commercial updates in general, please refer to Bambuser's quarterly statements. The change only affects the reporting for quarters 1 and 3, as the half-year and full-year reports will be published as before.

English is already the official language of communication for Bambuser. In the future, the company will only provide an Swedish translation of its communication, as long as this is practically possible and financially defensible. This is with the exception of certain documents where the Swedish language is a requirement and in those cases the Swedish version must always have the interpretive precedence.

Bambuser was founded in 2007 as the world's first company with a platform for interactive mobile live video broadcasting and is a leading supplier in the live video segment. In 2019, Bambuser introduced Live Video Shopping, which enables live shopping directly on the brand's website. Bambuser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and is headquartered in Stockholm.

Contact information
Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46-8-400-160-02 | maryam@bambuser.com
or visit https://bambuser.com/ir

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46-8-463-83-00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-applies-new-communication-policy-of-customer-agreements-and-issues-simplified-quarterly-sta,c3152442

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3152442/1278554.pdf

Release

