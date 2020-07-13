Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information 13-Jul-2020 / 12:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU)* *No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 06 Interim Announcement* In the period from 6 July 2020 up to and including 10 July 2020, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 2,221,883 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 2 June 2020, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 3 June 2020. The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows: *Date* *Aggregate volume* *Weighted average price (EUR)* 06.07.2020 7,737 EUR 5.32324 07.07.2020 699,413 EUR 5.28669 08.07.2020 717,361 EUR 5.25963 09.07.2020 762,775 EUR 5.16714 10.07.2020 34,597 EUR 5.12447 *In total* *2,221,883* *EUR 5.23451* The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading). More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/ [1]. Berlin, 13 July 2020 Aroundtown SA Board of Directors ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814 Category Code: POS TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 75273 EQS News ID: 1092127 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d71998453b0c40d4188891ed374aa9cd&application_id=1092127&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

