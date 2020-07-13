Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Provides an Update on Business Operations and New Sales

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) ("ASTI" or "the Company"), an exclusive provider of disruptive surgical laser systems in the field of urology, is moving forward with new laser and fiber sales as ASTI's minimally invasive surgeries have been classified as essential procedures, specifically for patients who have issues associated with potential kidney failure or urinary retention.

Five new lasers have arrived at ASTI's warehouse in Niagara Falls, NY from the manufacturing facility and have gone through the quality control process and are ready for delivery and installation at the targeted facilities.

Several new hospitals had confirmed demonstrations and evaluations with two laser platforms over the next month provided the COVID-19 situation remains stable, and ASTI is awaiting the go ahead from each individual hospital administration. Scheduled demonstrations and evaluations will be held in the following states: Alabama, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Oregon.

A successful outcome of these evaluations will drive revenue growth for both systems and consumables into the late summer and early fall.

"Due to the unpredictable spikes in Covid-19 and an unfortunate resurgence of cases in multiple regions across the United States, ASTI has had to delay a few demonstrations in certain states at the request of the hospitals. These represent qualified business opportunities and the corresponding evaluations will be rescheduled in the coming months as soon as the restrictions associated with the Covid-19 outbreak are removed.

The core business of ASTI, however, continues despite the pandemic, as it is necessary for our existing clients to proceed with regularly scheduled surgeries for patients. ASTI is also making new sales, highlighted by the most recent acquisition of our FDA-approved Pathfinder Laser that treats Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) by a well-known Chicago doctor and professor in a local medical university, and it has been showing great results. Pathfinder is the only portable laser in the world that can work in the doctor's office as opposed to just the hospital facility. Given the hospitals in the US keep restricting elective surgeries, our technology is a perfect solution for doctors and patients that want to get their procedures completed as planned. We hope to see further traction for our products in the coming months," commented Gordon Willox, President and Director of the Company.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies (ASTI: CSE) is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs. Learn more by visiting ASTI's website https://aquariussurgical.com.

