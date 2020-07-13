SKF's Capital Markets Day on 4 November 2020 Will be Digital

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF welcomes institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media to the Group's first virtual Capital Markets Day which, as previously announced, will be held on 4 November. During this digital event, participants will get updates from Group Management members on the development of SKF's strategic ambition as well as the Group's financial and operational performance.
It has previously been communicated that Sandvik, Volvo Group and SKF would co-ordinate their capital market days held in Austria and Sweden. Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, all three companies' have decided to instead arrange the capital markets days virtually.
More information, including a complete agenda and information regarding how to register, will be sent out closer to SKF's Capital Markets Day on 4 November.
