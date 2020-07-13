Anzeige
Montag, 13.07.2020
News des Tages Löst FDA-Zulassung jetzt Kaufrausch aus?
PR Newswire
13.07.2020 | 13:34
SKF's Capital Markets Day on 4 November 2020 Will be Digital

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF welcomes institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media to the Group's first virtual Capital Markets Day which, as previously announced, will be held on 4 November. During this digital event, participants will get updates from Group Management members on the development of SKF's strategic ambition as well as the Group's financial and operational performance.

It has previously been communicated that Sandvik, Volvo Group and SKF would co-ordinate their capital market days held in Austria and Sweden. Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, all three companies' have decided to instead arrange the capital markets days virtually.

More information, including a complete agenda and information regarding how to register, will be sent out closer to SKF's Capital Markets Day on 4 November.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS:
Theo Kjellberg
Director, Press Relations
Tel: 46-31-337-6576
Mobile: 46-725-776576
E-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg
+46-31-337-2104
+46-705-472-104
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-s-capital-markets-day-on-4-november-2020-will-be-digital,c3153199

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3153199/1278546.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
