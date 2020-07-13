Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 10-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 259.19p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.75p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 251.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue 255.43p