Solar workforce development can help combat systemic racism in the industry.From pv magazine USA. Kenneth Wells, chief executive of LA-based residential solar installer O&M Solar Services, grew up in Compton and has lived a rather different life to many of his PV peers. "Start with my background," he told pv magazine: "A single-parent household; gangs; went to prison in eleventh grade; six years in the criminal system - it's not a reform system with [an] initiative to reform, just being housed for the duration of your sentence. What do you expect from that young man?" Wells said he was lucky ...

