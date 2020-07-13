Special Newsflash mit Vizsla-Resources nach sensationellen Bohrergebnissen und AktienkursverdopplungQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|13:35
|Newsflash with Vizsla Resources after Sensational Drill Results and Doubling of the Share Price
|13:35
|Fr
|Vizsla Resources announces $25 million bought deal, Eric Sprott joins financing
|Do
|Vizsla Resources Corp: Vizsla Resources to resume at 7:06 a.m. PT
|Do
|Vizsla Resources Corp: Vizsla Resources halted at 7:01 a.m. PT
|VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP
|1,500
|-7,69 %