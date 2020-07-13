Octapharma announced today that new research findings from its haematology portfolio will be presented at the upcoming International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Virtual Congress, taking place on 12-14 July 2020.

The NuProtect study (NCT01712438) investigated the immunogenicity, efficacy and safety of Nuwiq (simoctocog alfa) in 108 previously untreated patients with haemophilia A. The final results of the study showed a cumulative incidence of high-titre anti-FVIII inhibitors of 17.6%. Patients who completed the NuProtect study were offered participation in a long-term extension study (NCT01992549). The results of the extension study will be presented for the first time at ISTH 2020.

In patients who develop inhibitors, immune tolerance induction (ITI) with repeated FVIII administration is the only proven approach to eradicate inhibitors. Three posters will be presented at ISTH 2020 reporting on the success of ITI with two of Octapharma's FVIII products, octanate and Nuwiq

The titles of the posters are provided below. All abstracts are available on the ISTH website.

Poster PB0999 Long-term immunogenicity, efficacy and safety of simoctocog alfa in patients with severe haemophilia A who had completed the NuProtect PUP study

Poster PB1001 Immune tolerance induction (ITI) with a single factor VIII/von Willebrand factor concentrate in haemophilia A patients with inhibitors Update from the ObsITI Study

Poster PB1044 Immune tolerance induction with octanate in patients with haemophilia A and inhibitors: An ongoing case series from a Malaysian centre

Poster PB1047 Immune tolerance induction with simoctocog alfa in patients with haemophilia A: An ongoing multicentre case series from the UK

Octapharma will be sponsoring two scientific symposia at ISTH 2020 on haemophilia A and von Willebrand disease (VWD). The haemophilia A symposium will include new clinical and real-world data on Nuwiq, including final results from the NuProtect study and its long-term extension as well as experience with personalized prophylaxis in previously treated patients. New studies of ITI and the relevance of FVIII in managing joint and bone health will also be discussed. The VWD symposium will address the challenges of diagnosing VWD and particular issues facing women with VWD, as well as discussing the use of wilate for prophylaxis and during surgery.

Both symposia will be held on Tuesday 14 July (8:45 am EDT and 10:15 am EDT) on the ISTH virtual congress platform and will be freely available to all healthcare professionals. The symposia will remain on the congress platform for 90 days and be available on the ISTH Academy website for one year.

"We are very pleased to share the positive data across our product portfolio addressing the needs of individuals with haemophilia and von Willebrand disease", said Dr Larisa Belyanskaya, Head of IBU Haematology at Octapharma. Olaf Walter, Board Member at Octapharma, added that "the data cover the large spectrum of care required by patients with coagulation disorders, and demonstrate Octapharma's commitment to improving patients' lives at an individual level

About Nuwiq

Nuwiq (simoctocog alfa) is a 4th generation recombinant factor VIII (rFVIII) protein, produced in a human cell line without chemical modification or fusion with any other protein1. It is cultured without additives of human or animal origin, is devoid of antigenic non-human protein epitopes and has a high affinity for von Willebrand factor1. Nuwiq treatment has been assessed in seven completed clinical trials which included 201 previously treated patients (PTPs; 190 individuals) with severe haemophilia A, including 59 children1. Nuwiq is available in 250 IU, 500 IU, 1000 IU, 2000 IU, 2500 IU, 3000 IU and 4000 IU presentations2. Nuwiq is approved for use in the treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding in patients with haemophilia A (congenital FVIII deficiency) across all age groups2

Lissitchkov T et al. Ther Adv Hematol 2019; doi: 10.1177/2040620719858471. Nuwiq Summary of Product Characteristics.

About wilate

wilate is a high-purity human von Willebrand factor/factor VIII (VWF/FVIII) concentrate, that undergoes two virus inactivation steps during its production.1 No albumin is added as a stabiliser1. The purification processes result in a 1:1 ratio of VWF to FVIII that is similar to normal plasma1. wilate contains a VWF triplet structure and content of large high molecular weight multimers similar to normal human plasma1. wilate is exclusively derived from large pools of human plasma collected in approved plasma donation centres2. wilate is available in 500 IU and 1000 IU presentations. wilate is indicated for the prevention and treatment of haemorrhage or surgical bleeding in von Willebrand disease (VWD), when desmopressin (DDAVP) alone is ineffective or contra-indicated, and for the treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding in patients with haemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency) 2

Stadler M et al. Biologicals 2006; 34:281-8. wilate Summary of Product Characteristics.

