Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 13:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 212.7645 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 287832 CODE: GILI LN ISIN: LU1407893301 ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN Sequence No.: 75358 EQS News ID: 1092309 End of Announcement EQS News Service

