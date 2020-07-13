Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2020 / 13:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1406.0232 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56338792 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 75398 EQS News ID: 1092387 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 13, 2020 07:25 ET (11:25 GMT)