Enlighta Inc.: Enlighta Announces Retirement of Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Enlighta Inc. ("Enlighta" or the "Company") (TSXV:NLTA) announces that Bohdan Romaniuk, one of the Company's directors, has retired as a member of the board. Mr. Romaniuk has served as a director of the Company since December 2010. The Company would like to thank Mr. Romaniuk for his invaluable contributions and support throughout his tenure as a director and wishes him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.

About Enlighta Inc.

Enlighta is a healthcare technology company positioned to provide Artificial Intelligence driven healthcare solutions and enable the transformation of intelligent medical services. For more information, please visit Enlighta's website at www.enlightahealth.com.

