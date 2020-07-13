Anzeige
Enlighta Inc.: Enlighta Announces Retirement of Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Enlighta Inc. ("Enlighta" or the "Company") (TSXV:NLTA) announces that Bohdan Romaniuk, one of the Company's directors, has retired as a member of the board. Mr. Romaniuk has served as a director of the Company since December 2010. The Company would like to thank Mr. Romaniuk for his invaluable contributions and support throughout his tenure as a director and wishes him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.

About Enlighta Inc.

Enlighta is a healthcare technology company positioned to provide Artificial Intelligence driven healthcare solutions and enable the transformation of intelligent medical services. For more information, please visit Enlighta's website at www.enlightahealth.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Tam, CPA, C
CFO, Enlighta Inc.
(604) 200-3803

SOURCE: Enlighta Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597165/Enlighta-Announces-Retirement-of-Director

