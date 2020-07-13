With product commoditization and standardization of services continuing to fuel the radical shift towards an analytics-driven culture- marketing analytics is poised to play a crucial role in key business transformative initiatives

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its marketing analytics engagement.

Quantzig is well-known for helping leading companies with its holistic marketing analytics capabilities. Quantzig's marketing analytics solutions help businesses to identify irrelevant marketing platforms, generate more qualified leads, and improve sales efficiency. To improve marketing efforts and enhance MROI, this leading barcode r manufacturer approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in marketing analytics.

Marketing Analytics Engagement Summary

The client- a barcode scanner manufacturer was facing predicaments with understanding their potential segment of customers. They wanted to devise marketing strategies for every customer segment while gaining relevant and actionable insights into the customer preferences.

On collaborating with Quantzig, the client was able to monitor trends in real-time and forecast the upcoming sales. By leveraging advanced marketing analytics, the barcode scanner manufacturer was able to enhance sales force effectiveness and forecast future sales results.

Value Delivered

Devised effective strategies

Improved the distribution and sales of the products

Devised customer segments and profiles based on preferences and demographics

