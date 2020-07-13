3D Printing Medical Devices Market Worth $3.93 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 17.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- The recent technological inventions in 3D Printing in Healthcare is the critical factor responsible for the surge in market growth, as well as the customizable medical products by 3D printing, are expected to drive 3D printing medical devices market growth

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "3D Printing Medical Devices Market by Component (Software & Services Equipment, 3D Printers, 3D Bioprinters, Biomaterials), by Type(Surgical Guides, Dental Guides, Craniomaxillofacial Guides, Orthopedic Guides, Surgical Instruments), by Technology (Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Technology, Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Technology, Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Selective Laser Melting (SLM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Photopolymerization)". According to Verified Market Research, the Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market was valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.93 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Overview

The recent technological inventions in 3D Printing in Healthcare is the critical factor responsible for the surge in market growth. 3D printing technology is gaining traction in the medical industry. The orthopedics and dental industry are gaining an advantage by implementing 3D printing. The 3D-printed orthopedic implants allow the medical experts to design better-fitting, lasting for a long duration, higher-performing implants. Today, technology can make a broad range of implants such as spinal, hip, knee, and skull implants. It's estimated that 6,00,000 implants had been produced with 3D printing in 2019. In 2027, it can increase to 4 million. Arcam Q10 EBM machines can produce about 70 acetabular hip cups every five days. Personalized surgery also implements the use of 3D printing. The use of Computer Aided Manufacturing software and increased demand for the minimum cost of 3D printers has enabled more hospitals to set up 3D printing laboratories. In the US, the Rady Children's Hospital had established the 3D Innovation Labs, where medical software engineer 3D print dozens of models per week. The 3D printing is also employed in dental imaging, from intraoral scanning to the workflow plan. Align Technology utilizes 3D printing to create the maximum number of moulds for clear aligners.

The customizable medical products by 3D printing are expected to drive market growth. X Rays and Computerized tomography are converted into 3D computer-aided design (CAD) files. The files manufacture the medical implants and customize to a patient's particular anatomy. Johnson and Johnson (J and J) are practicing the technique of 3D printing medical devices. A patient's body is scanned at a local clinic, their digital scan is sent around the world to have a medical implant reverse-designed at J and J, and then the implant could be printed by a local 3D printer. The complex, customized medical implants are delivered without substantial infrastructure investments or long delivery lead times. There has been an increase in public-private funding for 3D printing activities. The command for organ transplantation is a crucial opportunity for 3D Printing medical devices. Bioprinting mentions 3D printers that deposit layers of biomaterial to build develop complex structures like skin, bones, and even corneas. The stem cells are taken from a patient, or adult stem cells can be used - and cultured into a bioink to 'print' an organic object. These are held together through some sort of dissolvable gel or collagen scaffold, which can support the cells and mould them into the correct shape. The major players in the market are Stratasys Ltd., Envisiontec GmbH, 3D Systems Corporation, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Renishaw plc, Materialise NV, Arcam AB, 3T RPD Ltd., Concept Laser GmbH, Prodways Group

Verified Market Research has segmented the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market on the basis of Component, Type, Technology and Geography.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market by Component

Software & Services Equipment



3D Printers



3D Bioprinters



Biomaterials

3D Printing Medical Devices Market by Type

Surgical Guides



Dental Guides



Craniomaxillofacial Guides



Orthopedic Guides



Surgical Instruments

3D Printing Medical Devices Market by Technology

Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Technology



Laser Beam Melting (LBM) Technology



Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)



Selective Laser Melting (SLM)



Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)



Photopolymerization

3D Printing Medical Devices Market by Geography

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the world

