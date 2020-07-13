ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences Expands Global Technology Protection With New Chinese Patents

Grants further protect ENDRA's TAEUS® platform capabilities in key international market with over 400 million potential NAFLD patients

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ('ENDRA') (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), has recently been issued Chinese Patents ZL 2016 8 00267289 and ZL 2019 3 04324291 from the Chinese Intellectual Property Office.

"The granting of these patents further expands the protection of our platform technology in the key international market of China, where an estimated 29.2% of the population is affected by Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, according to a recent study published in Hepatology," said ENDRA's Chief Executive Officer, Francois Michelon. "We now have six issued patents in China and a total of 31 international IP assets. We plan to continue to expand and broaden this protection for our disruptive diagnostic technology, as commercialization begins this year."

ENDRA's goal is to develop, patent and commercialize applications for our proprietary TAEUS technology in areas of high unmet clinical need, such as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), which affects over 1 billion people globally and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools.

The recently-issued '289 Chinese patent claims priority from its parent application in the United States, which issued as US10,028,662 on July 24, 2018. It covers a system and method for imaging biological tissue structures. More particularly, the '289 Chinese patent structurally defines an integrated ultrasound/thermoacoustic system and method, which utilizes a sleeve to physically locate and register the ultrasound and thermoacoustic portions of the invention, relative to each other.

The '291 Chinese patent recenlty issued in the United States as USD883488S1 on May 5, 2020. The '291 patent for "Thermoacoustic Imaging Probe With Outdents" protects the appearance of the FLIP probe, including a user-friendly variant of the relevant combination of shapes and surface markings.

"Bringing TAEUS' improved soft-tissue contrast capabilities to point-of-care ultrasound aligns extremely well with China's efforts to provide effective, lower-cost health services to its 1.4 billion citizens by shifting care delivery from small urban hospitals to primary-care community clinics," said ENDRA Scientific Advisor, Dr. Jing Gao, M.D., Associate Professor and Director of Ultrasound in Research & Education at Rocky Vista University.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like an MRI, but at 1/50th of the cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with existing ultrasound systems. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. www.endrainc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations regarding the commercialization and sales of our TAEUS device in European jurisdictions, obtaining U.S. 510(k) regulatory approval for our TAEUS device and the timing of any such approval; plans relating to our supply chain and clinical studies of the TAEUS device, including its adoption by clinicians; and expectations concerning ENDRA's product development and business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business strategy; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com

Media Relations Contact:

Denise DiMeglio

(610) 228-2102

denise@gregoryfca.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Joe Hassett

(484) 686-6600

joeh@gregoryfca.com

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597089/ENDRA-Life-Sciences-Expands-Global-Technology-Protection-With-New-Chinese-Patents