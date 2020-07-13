Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Company Reports $6.6 million of Revenue and $2.1 million of Net Income

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company, reports its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights

Total Q1 revenue and the revenue from the company's core entertainment and publicity segment, increased approximately 5% and 6.0%, respectively, year-over-year, to $6,633,800.

Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $870,859, which included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $521,003, as compared to operating loss of $825,161 including non-cash items for depreciation and amortization of $481,642 for the same period in the prior year.

Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $2,073,847, compared to net income of $122,608 for the same period in the prior year.

Shore Fire Media's clients won a collective 11 GRAMMY Awards, including seven in various Best Album categories.

42West was involved in various capacities with 13 films that earned a total of 49 Academy Award nominations and won 9 Oscars.

The Door and Shore Fire Media participated in a number of star-studded celebrations around the biggest sporting event in the nation, Super Bowl LIV, including the Super Bowl Music Fest headlined by acts such as DJ Khaled, Guns N Roses and Adam Levine.

Rachel Aberly, Executive Vice President of 42West, won the inaugural "Publicist of the Year" award at the 2020 Publicists Awards.

Dolphin Entertainment acquired feature comedy script SISTERS BEFORE MISTERS, and attached Lea Thompson to direct.

Furthermore, on June 9, 2020, Dolphin closed on a securities purchase agreement, previously announced on June 5th, 2020, with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 7,900,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $1.05 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $8.3 million, in a registered direct offering.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Dolphin's acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

ASSETS As of March 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,880,744 $ 2,196,249 Restricted cash 714,089 714,089 Accounts receivable, net 3,464,936 3,581,155 Other current assets 540,387 372,872 Total current assets 6,600,156 6,864,365 Capitalized production costs 239,277 203,036 Right of use assets 7,026,745 7,435,903 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $4,730,706 and $4,299,794, respectively. 7,930,627 8,361,539 Goodwill 18,072,825 17,947,989 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 957,290 1,036,849 Investments 220,000 220,000 Deposits and other assets 144,632 502,045 Total Assets $ 41,191,552 $ 42,571,726 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable $ 809,620 $ 832,089 Other current liabilities 5,346,321 5,373,809 Line of credit - 1,700,390 Term loan 372,863 - Put rights 2,795,007 2,879,403 Accrued compensation 2,625,000 2,625,000 Debt - 3,311,198 Loan from related party 1,107,873 1,107,873 Lease liability 1,604,264 1,610,022 Contract liability 525,712 309,880 Convertible notes payable 1,252,500 2,383,610 Convertible note payable at fair value 548,100 - Notes payable 290,462 288,237 Total current liabilities 17,277,722 22,421,511 Noncurrent Put rights - 124,144 Convertible notes payable 945,000 1,100,000 Convertible notes payable at fair value 1,214,786 629,618 Warrants liability 471,516 189,590 Derivative liability 15,456 170,000 Notes payable 1,049,270 1,074,122 Term loan 827,527 - Contingent consideration 227,000 330,000 Lease liability 5,976,977 6,386,209 Other noncurrent liabilities 570,000 570,000 Total noncurrent liabilities 11,297,532 10,573,683 Total Liabilities 28,575,254 32,995,194 Commitments and contingencies (Note 20) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 20,036,906 and 17,892,900, respectively, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. 300,562 268,402 Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. 1,000 1,000 Additional paid in capital 106,273,738 106,465,896 Accumulated deficit (93,959,002 ) (97,158,766 ) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 12,616,298 $ 9,576,532 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 41,191,552 $ 42,571,726

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the three months ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Entertainment publicity and marketing $ 6,633,800 $ 6,238,099 Content production - 78,990 Total revenues 6,633,800 6,317,089 Expenses: Direct costs 688,977 1,187,419 Selling, general and administrative 1,120,616 795,867 Depreciation and amortization 521,003 481,642 Legal and professional 284,440 375,909 Payroll 4,889,623 4,301,413 Total expenses 7,504,659 7,142,250 Loss before other income (expenses) (870,859 ) (825,161 ) Other income (expenses): Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 3,259,865 (21,287 ) Loss on deconsolidation of Max Steel VIE (1,484,591 ) - Change in fair value of put rights 1,470,740 1,527,026 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 103,000 (270,000 ) Change in fair value of convertible notes and derivative liabilities 147,459 - Change in fair value of warrants 72,515 - Interest expense and debt amortization (624,282 ) (287,970 ) Total other income, net 2,944,706 947,769 Income before income taxes $ 2,073,847 $ 122,608 Income taxes - - Net income $ 2,073,847 $ 122,608 Income per share - Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.01 Income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation Basic 20,498,564 15,944,443 Diluted 28,384,982 18,690,377

