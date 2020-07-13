Atari VCS Partners with AirConsole Cloud-Based Gaming Service to Offer Over 150 Original Single-Player Casual and Multiplayer Party Games

Explore Dangerous Dungeons, Tear up the Track in High-speed Racing, Score the Winning Goal on the Pitch, and Much More as AirConsole Helps Turn the Atari VCS into the Ultimate Couch-Party Gaming System!



NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Atari® (OTC PINK:PONGF) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announced a partnership with N-Dream AG to bring their cloud-based gaming platform AirConsole to the upcoming Atari VCS PC/console hybrid gaming and entertainment system launching this fall. The custom AirConsole app for the Atari VCS will unlock a library of more than 150 original single-player and local multiplayer party games, where there's always enough controllers for everyone in the room, as friends and families can play together locally using their iOS and Android mobile devices as VCS gamepads. Popular AirConsole titles coming to the Atari VCS include 8Bit Fiesta, The Neighborhood, Fling to the Finish, Burning Rubber Air, and Go Kart Go among others.







"At a time when the industry is discussing $70 games, we are delighted to welcome N-Dream AG and their AirConsole gaming platform to the Atari VCS," said Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS & Connected Devices. "AirConsole features a wonderful online library of original games, from a multitude of genres, that will help keep Atari's historic spirit of couch co-op gaming alive. AirConsole's affordable on-demand gaming further solidifies the Atari VCS as a must-own multi-media and entertainment device for the living room."

"Atari is such a legendary name and as soon as we heard about the reimagined Atari VCS, we knew that AirConsole could be a great addition to the platform," said Anthony Cliquot, COO of AirConsole at N-Dream AG. "Our huge collection of family-friendly games is ideal for the Atari VCS audience, who can immediately benefit from AirConsole's simple phone-based controls and fun couch-side play."

Designed to recreate the casual and social gaming experiences of yesteryear, before online gaming was the standard, AirConsole is a lag-free cloud-based virtual game service that will be accessible via the Atari VCS dashboard. A single "virtual console" screen is shared to the TV by the Atari VCS, with users' smartphones functioning as game controllers, so that anyone can play without additional hardware. A wide variety of titles and genres are completely free to play, with more games and additional content available through the inexpensive AirConsole Hero subscription (US $4.99/month). Families and friends can get together to play from a perpetually growing selection of over 150 games. Many AirConsole games use the advanced features unique to smartphones, including displaying secret information (each player has their Poker cards on the phone, the big screen is the poker table), the gyroscope is used to play golf, the touchscreen to draw things, swipe gestures and more.

AirConsole for the Atari VCS will be available as a launch app in fall 2020, with all Atari VCS owners given one free month of AirConsole's Hero premium subscription, which unlocks enhanced functionality and access to the full library of 150+ original games. A free version of AirConsole includes access to eleven free games and limited multiplayer features.

The all-new Atari VCS home gaming and video computer system is a unique PC/console hybrid platform inspired by classic Atari consoles and PCs. Like the legendary Atari 2600 in 1977, the modern Atari VCS is set to transform the TV-centric gaming and home entertainment experience. Users will enjoy an ever-expanding Atari world of all-new games, classic and remastered favorites, streaming media, and personal apps. The Atari VCS is powered by an AMD Ryzen 1606G high-performance Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) with Zen-core and Radeon Vega Graphics, enabling gaming and video streaming up to 4K HDR at 60fps. Unlike other home game systems, owners can also install Windows or Linux operating systems via "PC Mode" and add mouse and keyboard to transform the Atari VCS into an expandable PC and enjoy more of their favorite games and applications. The Atari VCS combines the best of consoles and PC into one ultra-versatile device.

Launching in fall 2020, the Atari VCS lineup of systems, bundles, and peripherals are available now for preorder at GameStop.com, Walmart.com, and AtariVCS.com at pre-release prices. The base Atari VCS 800 (8GB) Onyx will retail for just $299.99 USD, while Atari VCS 800 "All-In" system bundles include the Atari VCS Classic Joystick (available separately for $59.99) and Atari VCS Modern Controller ($59.99) for $399.99 USD. The Atari VCS Classic Joystick and Modern Controllers were created in partnership with PowerA. Atari VCS international presale dates will be announced soon.

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

© 2020 Atari VCS, LLC. All rights reserved. ©2020 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About AirConsole

AirConsole was established in 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland by N-Dream AG. Founded by Ex-Google Tech-Lead and ETH Zurich Alumnus Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenge of latency when playing cloud-based games. More than 7,000 developers globally have co-created games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 6 million players from 190+ countries.

