Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the importance of click and collect models in retail industry

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The upcoming trends in retail The shift towards click and collect modeling

In a world of retail shopping, the click and collect model gives consumers the ability to research, select, order, and pay for products online, then pick up in-store. Apart from offering convenience and flexibility to consumers, click and collect models have helped reduce the high volume of returns and product exchanges.. Click and collect in retail is a new delivery method that combines online retail shopping with real-life transactions. Lately, this model has been gaining ground in the e-commerce sector, thanks to the high levels of convenience it offers.

According to Quantzig's retail analytics experts, "The click and collect delivery model solves most of the pressing challenges facing retail and also provides the option of an easy return to the same pickup point."

Benefits of Click and Collect Modeling

1: Ensures faster deliveries

2: Decreases costs

3: Improves customer satisfaction

Though several small and medium e-commerce retailers are yet to adopt large-scale omnichannel strategies, they have taken significant steps and have started collaborating with local stores to help customers collect their online orders from these local retail stores. However, in the coming years, click and collect models are going to evolve and provide a significant edge in a hypercompetitive retail e-commerce market.

