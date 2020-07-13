Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13-Jul-2020 / 14:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM* *1.* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated* a) Name1 Christian Windfuhr *2.* *Reason for the notification* a) Position / status2 CEO b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial Notification *3.* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name4 Grand City Properties SA b) LEI5 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 *4.* *Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted* a) Description of Shares the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Identification LU0775917882 code7 b) Nature of the Allocation of 2.000 (twothousand) shares transaction8 after excercising the right to take a script dividend instead of cash dividend. c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s)9 17.35 EUR 35,060 EUR d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 35,060 EUR volume10 - Price11 17,53 per share e) Date of the 10/07/2020 transaction12 f) Place of the n.a. transaction13 *Date and signature * ISIN: LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, XS1654229373, XS1811181566, XS1706939904, XS1763144604, XS1781401085, CH0401956872 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 Sequence No.: 75467 EQS News ID: 1092555 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 13, 2020 08:56 ET (12:56 GMT)