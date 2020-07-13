FactMR: Polycaprolactone Market Players Face Supply Chains Disruptions and Production Cuts with Lockdown Stringency, Pandemic to Hurt Short Term Prospects

Polycaprolactone manufacturers are pushing to diversify raw material sourcing, and transportation operations to reduce the supply demand gap for the duration of the pandemic.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / The polycaprolactone market is projected to rise at a promising 10% CAGR during the assessment period from 2020 to 2030. The Fact.MR report states that the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in stronger demand for biodegradable materials for packaging applications, which will support the adoption of polycaprolactone. However, the temporary suspension of production and logistics facilities will hurt market growth in the near future.

"Polycaprolactone is biodegradable variant of polyester, and is increasingly finding key roles to play in the healthcare sector, primarily as an affordable material for engineered tissue applications. This trend will bolster adoption as lockdown restrictions are relaxed around the world," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain more market insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4754

Polycaprolactone Market - Important Takeaways

Polycaprolactone pellets are highly popular, owing to application as 3D printer extruder, filaments and plastics.

Healthcare sector applications will contribute substantially to revenue, owing to increased use in drug delivery devices.

North America is a major polycaprolactone market owing to high demand for biodegradable products and surgical equipment supplies.

Polycaprolactone Market - Driving Factors

Rising scope of applications in implants and controlled drug release devices to drive use of polycaprolactone.

Rising demand for pressure sensitive microelectronic components will support overall sales.

Noise barrier and insulation properties bolster polycaprolactone application in infrastructure projects.

Polycaprolactone Market - Leading Constraints

Poor cell adhesion and mechanical properties restrict the scope of application for polycaprolactone.

Slow rate of degradation, and the associated environmental concerns to hurt adoption rates.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

The rapid transition towards eco-friendly polymer materials for healthcare applications will support the demand for polycaprolactone materials during the coronavirus outbreak. However, the disruption of supplies, and suspension of production activities through stringent lockdowns will hold back market growth in the near term. Recovery is likely to be strong by the end of 2020 as regulations are relaxed.

Explore the global polycaprolactone market with 108 figures, 128 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/4754/polycaprolactone-market

Competition Landscape

Leading producers in the polycaprolactone market are Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Perstop Holding, Corbian Purac, BASF SE, Diacel Corporation, and Shenzen Esun Industrial Co. Major manufacturers are focusing on product development, expansion of manufacturing capacity, and acquisition of smaller manufacturers. For instance, GF Machining Solutions has acquired Microlution Inc.

More on the Report

The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights on polycaprolactone market. The market is scrutinized according to form (pellets, nanosphere, and microsphere), manufacturing process (ring opening polymerization and polycondensation of carboxylic acid) and application (thermoplastic polyurethane and healthcare) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FACT.MR's Chemical & Materials Landscape

Ammonium Sulfate Market: Find insights on the global ammonium sulfate market with analysis of segments, statistics, influencers, market players and business strategies adopted over a 10-year forecast period.

Cummene Derivatives Market: FACT.MR's report on the global cummene derivatives market offers insights on the market set for strong growth during 2018-2028, including restraining forces, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.

Isopropanolamines Market: Read an analysis on the isopropanolamines market with insights on growth factors, opportunities, restraints, regional market forecast, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Fact.MR is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FACT.MR's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1518/global-polycaprolactone-market

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597249/Polycaprolactone-Market-Players-Face-Supply-Chains-Disruptions-and-Production-Cuts-with-Lockdown-Stringency-Pandemic-to-Hurt-Short-Term-Prospects