CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces Opening of New Indiana Store

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, North America's largest and fastest-growing mobile device repair franchise network, is pleased to announce they are expanding services with a new location in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The network congratulates Jeremy and Allison Goldy on their new franchise store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Fort Wayne Coliseum, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/fort-wayne-coliseum-in/

"On behalf of the CPR network, I want to extend a warm welcome to Jeremy and Allison and congratulate them on the opening of their new CPR store in Fort Wayne. I'm positive that their background in electronics paired with CPR's competitive offerings - such as low-pricing, free repair estimates, and exceptional warranties - will allow CPR Fort Wayne Coliseum to become a top repair service in the area. We wish nothing but the best for the Goldys and their CPR team," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Fort Wayne is located in northeastern Indiana. It's home to several distribution, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and financial service companies. Over the past couple of decades, the city has won several awards, including an Outstanding Achievement City Livability Award and an All-America City Award in 1982, 1998, and 2009. CPR Fort Wayne Coliseum is located in the northern part of the city, next to FedEx Office Print & Ship Center, and across the street from Glenbrook Square Shopping Mall.

"With our combined experience in technology repair management, we're confident in our ability to provide the residents of Fort Wayne, and nearby areas, with exceptional service," said Jeremy and Allison of their new opening. "Our location is proud to work alongside CPR to offer unparalleled mobile device repairs, warranty offerings, and free, no-hassle repair estimates."

The Goldys live in New Haven and have four children. Jeremy has over a decade of experience working in the IT field, and Allison worked in the dental industry for over twenty years. In their free time, they both enjoy golfing, fishing, traveling, and coaching High School athletic teams. Jeremy and Allison's repair staff can handle a myriad of device-related issues, including cracked screens, water damage, and battery malfunctions. To learn more about CPR Fort Wayne Coliseum, get in touch with the store using the contact details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Fort Wayne Coliseum is located at:

427 W Coliseum Blvd

Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Please contact the store at 260-333-9300 or via email: repairs@cpr-ftwaynecoliseum.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/fort-wayne-coliseum-in/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597260/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Announces-Opening-of-New-Indiana-Store