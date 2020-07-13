At the request of Sprint Biosience AB, Sprint Biosience AB equity right TO 4 will be traded on First North Premier as from July 16, 2020. Security name: Sprint Bioscience AB TO 4 ----------------------------------------- Short name: SPRINT TO 4 ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014428199 ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 199488 ----------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 8,25 SEK per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Sprint Bioscience AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription February 15, 2021 - March 14, 2021 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading March 10, 2021. day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.