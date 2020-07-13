Deutsche Boerse AG decided an unscheduled change to the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 14 July 2020:



Trading model: Continuous Trading

Instrumentenname Short Code ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID old Partition ID new

RHOEN-KLINIKUM O.N. RHK DE0007042301 SDX1 GER0 55 56

TELE COLUMBUS AG O.N. TC1 DE000TCAG172 GER0 SDX1 56 55

RHOEN-KLINIKUM-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de