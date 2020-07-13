Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Grant of Options

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO)("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company"), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces that the Board of Directors has agreed to grant options over a total of 6,200,626 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Share Options") to certain PDMRs and a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Company.
The details of the Share Options granted are set out below:
Name
Position
Number of Share Options Granted
Exercise Price (pence)
Vesting Date
Expiry Date
Peter Redmond
Non-Executive Director
2,200,000
7
Vesting in quarterly tranches over the 12 months from 13 July 2020
12 July 2025
Andrew Wright
Financial Controller (PDMR)
2,200,000
7
12 July 2025
Dr Alexander Tarakhovsky
Scientific Adviser
1,800,626
3.5
Immediate
3 October 2022
Following the grant of the Share Options, in aggregate there will be 36,753,702 ordinary shares of 1p each of the Company under option to directors, employees and members of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Company, representing 8.48% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
Enquiries:
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
www.hemogenyx.com
Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
headquarters@hemogenyx.com
Peter Redmond, Director
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow
US Media enquiries
Tel: +1 (323) 646-3249
Lowell Goodman
lowell@corbomitecomms.com
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them ("PCA"):
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them
a)
Name
1. Peter Redmond
2. Andrew Wright
b)
Position/status
1. Non-Executive Director
2. Financial Controller (PDMR, non-board)
c)
Initial notification/
Initial notification
2.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Options over ordinary shares of 1p of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
13/07/2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
