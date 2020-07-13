Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Grant of Options

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO)("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company"), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces that the Board of Directors has agreed to grant options over a total of 6,200,626 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Share Options") to certain PDMRs and a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Company.

The details of the Share Options granted are set out below:

Name Position Number of Share Options Granted Exercise Price (pence) Vesting Date Expiry Date Peter Redmond Non-Executive Director 2,200,000 7 Vesting in quarterly tranches over the 12 months from 13 July 2020 12 July 2025 Andrew Wright Financial Controller (PDMR) 2,200,000 7 12 July 2025 Dr Alexander Tarakhovsky Scientific Adviser 1,800,626 3.5 Immediate 3 October 2022

Following the grant of the Share Options, in aggregate there will be 36,753,702 ordinary shares of 1p each of the Company under option to directors, employees and members of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Company, representing 8.48% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc www.hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow US Media enquiries Tel: +1 (323) 646-3249 Lowell Goodman lowell@corbomitecomms.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them ("PCA"):

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them a) Name 1. Peter Redmond 2. Andrew Wright b) Position/status 1. Non-Executive Director 2. Financial Controller (PDMR, non-board) c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Options over ordinary shares of 1p of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Identification code GB00BYX3WZ24 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £0.07 2. £0.07 1. 2,200,000 2. 2,200,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price(s) Volume(s) N/A - variable 4,400,000 e) Date of the transaction 13/07/2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

