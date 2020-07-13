Crealytics launches new website, simplifies experience for brands, retailers

BERLIN, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crealytics, an industry innovator of performance advertising, site monetization and retail media solutions, has relaunched its website to better cater to brand and retailer needs.

Visitors to www.crealytics.com can now more easily navigate through Crealytics' suite of paid search and site monetization offerings. A responsive interface helps users identify and solve for their specific challenges across PLAs, paid social and programmatic, sponsored product ads and display ads.

CEO and founder Andreas Reiffen highlighted a need to realign www.crealytics.com with its industry-leading approach.

"Brands and retailers face ever more complex decisions around their online advertising. We've redesigned Crealytics' new website to enhance their unique strategies, from customer lifetime value-based performance advertising to granular incrementality measurements and unrivaled retail media solutions."

About Crealytics



Crealytics is a retail advertising solutions company. With a balanced focus on customer acquisition and site monetization, Crealytics empowers ecommerce retailers with technologies and services that address the entirety of the product advertising lifecycle. Its offices are located in New York, Berlin, and London and are supported by a worldwide team of 170 retail experts.

