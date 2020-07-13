Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Announcement of cancellation of EGM 15 July 2020 called by Amatheon Agri seeking authorisation for Management to issue new shares 13-Jul-2020 / 17:10 CET/CEST NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. Announcement of cancellation of EGM 15 July 2020 called by Amatheon Agri seeking authorisation for Management to issue new shares Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. (the "Company"), the Euronext listed agribusiness and farming group, announces cancellation of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") which was scheduled to take place on 15 July 2020 in Amsterdam. Following discussions between the Company and a major shareholder of the Company, it has become apparent that the authorization requested from the EGM would not pass by the requisite majority of votes. The Company will continue discussions with its shareholders and other stakeholders to investigate the raising of additional funds to further the Company's exciting growth plans in Sub-Saharan Africa. The Management Board Berlin, Germany, 13 July 2020 * * * For further information please see the Group's website www.amatheon-agri.com. All communications to the Group or the Management Board in connection with the foregoing must be addressed as follows: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Language: English Issuer: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. 
Friedrichstrasse 95 10117 Berlin Germany

