TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 13
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
|104.47
|GG00B90J5Z95
|10th July 2020
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 10th July2020
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184
Date: 13th July 2020
