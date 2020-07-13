Regulatory News:
|Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
7/6/2020
FR0010259150
1 693
76.7982
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
7/7/2020
FR0010259150
0
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
7/8/2020
FR0010259150
6 021
76.1183
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
7/8/2020
FR0010259150
422
76.7758
CHIX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
7/8/2020
FR0010259150
380
76.7133
BATE
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
7/8/2020
FR0010259150
290
76.7207
TRQX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
7/9/2020
FR0010259150
3 356
77.921
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
7/10/2020
FR0010259150
2 827
79.3614
XPAR
Total
14 989
77.2556
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com