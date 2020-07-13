Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted

average price of

shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/6/2020 FR0010259150 1 693 76.7982 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/7/2020 FR0010259150 0 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/8/2020 FR0010259150 6 021 76.1183 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/8/2020 FR0010259150 422 76.7758 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/8/2020 FR0010259150 380 76.7133 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/8/2020 FR0010259150 290 76.7207 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/9/2020 FR0010259150 3 356 77.921 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/10/2020 FR0010259150 2 827 79.3614 XPAR Total 14 989 77.2556

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

