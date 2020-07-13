Get in touch with our experts for comprehensive solution insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that sheds light on the role of natural language processing in sentiment analysis.

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients to leverage sentiment analysis to reduce customer churn and drive better outcomes using data-driven insights.

Sentiment analysis that leverages NLP helps in the detection and classification of customer sentiments into two groups- positive and negative based on their context within a text, document, paragraph, sentence, or clause. Understanding customer's emotions using sentiment analysis is essential for pharma businesses as it enabled them to understand the brand perception and better gauge customer likes and dislikes.

Engagement Overview:

An American pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in NLP sentiment analysis to enhance customer service and reduce customer churn rates. Quantzig's NLP sentiment analysis experts helped the client to reduce customer churn.

Key Questions Answered

How can pharma companies leverage sentiment analysis solutions to enhance social media marketing communication strategies? How Quantzig's pharma sentiment analysis solutions help pharma companies expand their product offerings How can pharma industry players enhance customer service strategies by leveraging sentiment analysis?

According to our social media sentiment analysis experts, "Sentiment analysis provides some answers into what the most important issues are, from the perspective of customers."

How NLP Sentiment Analysis Helped the Client

Reduced customer churn by 57% during FY 19-20

Revised digital marketing strategy

Devised an efficient crisis management strategy

At Quantzig we believe that our advanced analytics-driven sentiment analysis solutions can transform any pharma business. We have been working for nearly more than a decade on an approach to building brand value for pharma companies. Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/2WcD5W6

