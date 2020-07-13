Cannagistics, Inc. Board Appoints Rob Gietl as Chief Executive Officer and President

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Cannagistics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CNGT) (the 'Company' or 'Cannagistics') today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has named Rob Gietl as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately. Mr. Gietl succeeds James W. Zimbler, who will remain a member of the board of directors.

"Rob is the absolute right person to lead Cannagistics moving forward," said Jim Zimbler, director. "He is an exceptional leader, with experience across a broad portfolio of services and a track record of proven success. Among many other strengths, Rob understands our business and is an excellent team builder. He is passionate about the success of our business, our customers, and our shareholders. In this time of significant innovation in the logistics industry, and the need to successfully execute against strategic priorities, there is no question that Rob is the ideal executive to lead the company at this important time in its transformation."

Gietl is a seasoned business development and operations executive with a diverse track record of leading change across all areas of concept creation, brand re-positioning, fiscal accountability, procurement, logistics, supply chain, and category management. He has grown business in an array of sectors, consistently aligned with stakeholders' goals and values. His industry and leadership experience in building new businesses and reengineering business operations makes him the right person to lead Cannagistics to the next stage of growth.

"I am honored to be appointed to lead the company and look forward to working with and further developing the strategic plan and management team to deliver for our customers and shareowners," Rob Gietl said. "Jim has led a remarkable transformation at Cannagistics, and I plan to build on his success."

Gietl was most recently Interim CEO of Availa Bio, Inc., a company engaged in the development of numerous patented and patent pending products in the health and wellness space. Prior to Availa Bio, Gietl was CEO of MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., an emerging bio-pharmaceutical company and distributor of medical cannabis products. He previously served as the Director of Business Development at NRI Global Inc. where he led industrial acquisitions, environmental remediation and global sales of reusable assets and commodities. Gietl began his career with Domino's Pizza Enterprises, where he was instrumental in the building, promotion and management of British Columbia's first Domino's Pizza franchise and demonstrated a strong entrepreneurial drive in expanding the business to include five additional locations over a six-year period.

The appointment of Gietl is consistent with the Company's previously announced plans to expand its focus into third party logistics and global supply chain management for the Cannabis and Hemp related industries and to also facilitate the manufacturing and distribution of other GMP Certified products for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical distribution. The Company has commenced the licensing and permitting process seeking approval to become a 'EU-GMP' certified facility in Malta which will allow access into the EU and other regions of the world market.

About Cannagistics, Inc.

Cannagistics, Inc. operates both general and specialty 3rd party logistics (3PLs) with a focus on supply chain management, reverse logistics, warehousing, and transportation, and currently developing industry-specific technology platforms.

For more information about our businesses, visit the following websites: www.cannagisticsinc.com; www.cannagistics.io; and, www.global3pl.io

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information, contact:

CANNAGISTIC, INC.

Rob Gietl

CEO & President

631-676-7230

SOURCE: Cannagistics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597280/Cannagistics-Inc-Board-Appoints-Rob-Gietl-as-Chief-Executive-Officer-and-President