360Quadrants Releases Quadrant of Best Website Builder Software Vendors

CHICAGO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Website Builder Software help beginners or users with limited development knowledge to create websites by providing a basic platform with drag-and-drop features. These solutions enable the effortless building and maintenance of websites. Website Builder Software is ideal for businesses of all sizes and is usually used in combination with hosting services. Website Builder Software is cost-effective, as it is less expensive than hiring a professional developer and can be controlled by the user for both creation and maintenance.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Website Builder Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Wix, HubSpot, WordPress and Elementor sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Website Builder Market. 360Quadrants also lists the 16 best companies in the Website Builder Software space.

Website Builder SoftwareQuadrant Highlights

Company evaluation was conducted for 100+ companies offering Top Website Builder Software services, out of which 16 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Squarespace, ClickFunnels, Duda, HubSpot, WordPress, and Elementor have been identified as Visionary Leaders,as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence &business strategy. These vendors lead the Website Builder Software market by offering highly customized and easily deployable software for their commercial clients, combined with their robust business strategy to achieve sustained growth in the market.

Zoho Sites and GoDaddy have been identified as Innovators, as these companies have innovative portfolios of the best Website Builder Software and the potential to build strong business strategies for their business growth to be at par with the market leaders. These vendors have been providing the best Website Builder Software offerings as per customer demands.

Boomer and Boundless have been identified as the Emerging Players in the Best Website Builder Software market. These companies specialize in offering highly niche and personalized solutions and services to their clients and focus on making acquisitions and improving their sales abilities in numerous regions in order to offer their integrated services to a wider range of clients.

Jimdo, Thrive, POWr, Doodlekit, Optimizepress,and WPBakery have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have strong portfolios of the best Website Builder Software solutions and services and also have a widespread network of channel partners and resellers to upsurge the deployment of their services across various vertical markets.

The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Website Builder Software comparisons between vendors.

360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

The top companies in the Website Builder Software Market will be rated using the following methodology:

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders-industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts-based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Website Builder Software Market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:



a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Digital Transformation Software, Cloud Computing Software, and Access Control Software.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441