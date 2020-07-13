SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / PropLogix, a title and settlement support company, announced the launch of their new remote online notarization platform, ProperSign. The software allows closing and loan signing professionals to execute signings remotely and safely at a time when it's necessary to protect the health of employees and customers during a real estate transaction.

ProperSign features video conferencing, Knowledge-Based Authentication, tamper-evident document sealing, and long-term storage. Beyond meeting the Florida requirements to facilitate a remote online notarization (RON) and remote ink-signed notarization (RIN), ProperSign can be used to facilitate fully digital or hybrid real estate closings.

The digital closing platform was developed in just under three month's time, at the start of the near-nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

"We saw an immediate need to provide a tool that allows our customers to close securely and safely and knew it had to be really easy to use," said PropLogix CEO, Jesse Biter, adding, "Beyond offering signers a safer and more secure option, ProperSign improves the closing experience for everyone involved."

This is the first time the company has launched a SaaS product for title agents. PropLogix is best known for providing property research reports for closings that uncover liens, unpaid utilities, HOA dues, and unpaid taxes, among other issues that need to be addressed to issue marketable title policies and protect a homebuyer.

For more information, visit ProperSign.com.

Media Contact Information

Lindsey Gordon

PropLogix

lindsey.gordon@proplogix.com

941-203-3809

Related Images

Related Links

ProperSign.com

SOURCE: PropLogix

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597274/PropLogix-Launches-Remote-Online-Notarization-Software-for-Safer-Real-Estate-Closings