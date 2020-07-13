Clancy Systems Signed an Agreement to Acquire Anthea, Inc.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Clancy Systems. (OTC PINK:CLSI), today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Anthea, Inc, a leading exporter of protein commodities to Middle East and importer of healthy food brands to North America. Anthea distributes imported products through many specialty food distributors including KeHE a national distributor serving the top 50 grocery retailers in US. We are excited to become part of CLSI/OBOCON family," said Srilatha Namburi, Anthea CEO.

Anthea has been a valued importer of specialty products since 2017, launching a fast trending dairy product made with A2 Milk. Divine Ghee, one of Anthea's flagship brand is made by Sumul, one of the largest dairy producers in India. Ghee is one of the fastest moving dairy categories on Amazon and KeHE has selected the product and will be distributed nationally. Anthea recently introduced nutrient infused teas to US market and the product to be available at select Albertson stores located in the East Coast.

"Anthea is a great addition to CLSI/OBOCON, allowing the company to enter into the food category allowing us to sell specialty food products into the US market," said Sam Mathew, President of OBOCON. We look forward to working with members of Anthea team to deliver new category of products to the mainstream grocery retailers throughout America. This transaction is expected to close within the next 30 days, subject to customary closing conditions.

