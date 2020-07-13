Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is delighted to announce that it has been presented with the 2019 High Service Distribution Award for EMEA by Vishay Intertechnology, one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components.

Mouser Electronics has received the 2019 High Service Distribution Award for EMEA from Vishay Intertechnology for exceptional performance in key metrics such as sales, New Product Introductions and number of stocked parts.

The award is based on a rigorous system where points are given for performance in a number of key metrics including sales, New Product Introductions (NPI) and number of stocked parts.

"This 2019 High Service Distribution Award reflects Mouser's outstanding level of service and breadth of inventory, making Vishay's technologies and solutions more visible and available to our mutual customers," said Philippe Masson, Senior Director, Sales Distribution Europe for Vishay. "We are happy to present Mouser with this award and congratulate their whole team for such outstanding performance across Europe."

"We are honored to receive this award. We would like to thank the entire Vishay team and look forward to working together even more closely in the future. Our relationship grows stronger each year and we are proud to receive this prestigious award," commented Graham Maggs, Mouser's Vice President of Marketing, EMEA.

This is Mouser EMEA's seventh Vishay award in eight years, and Vishay also recently named Mouser as the 2019 Americas Catalog Distributor of the Year and the specialized 2019 Americas Catalog Passives Distributor of the Year.

Vishay Intertechnology manufactures a wide range of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). To learn more about Vishay products available at Mouser Electronics, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/vishay.

As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 800 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world's widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics' website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

