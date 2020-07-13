Web3 Labs Recognized as a Finalist of the Microsoft For Start Ups Award - 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year

LONDON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 Labs today announced it has been named a finalist of the Microsoft For Start Ups - 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Web3 Labs is honoured to be recognised in such a prestigious award," said Conor Svensson, founder and CEO of Web3 Labs. "Microsoft has been a fantastic partner to us during the past few years and we look forward to the relationship continuing to thrive. Our Epirus Platform on Azure has helped many organisations realise the transformative potential of blockchain and we look forward to bringing it to an ever wider audience."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Web3 Labs was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the 2020 Microsoft For Start Ups Award.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face - from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist."

The market-leading Epirus Platform by Web3 Labs is the complete solution for building and operating blockchain applications. Our fully integrated platform allows you to quickly build and deploy blockchain applications to drive your business.

Epirus provides a single source for all of your blockchain interactions, making your teams more productive. Its accessible view of your blockchain applications and assets, enables your users to make fast and informed decisions that affect your business.

Over 50 companies worldwide have benefited in their blockchain deployments Web3 Labs Epirus' Explorer on Azure , hundreds more have benefited from the Epirus SDK.

For more details on Epirus, please visit www.web3labs.com/epirus.

For additional information: