Technavio has been monitoring the call center outsourcing market and it is poised to grow by USD 13.54 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atento S.A., Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, Concentrix Corp., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., Teleperformance SE, Transcom WorldWide AB, and TTEC Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing use of RPA in call centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low employee engagement and rising security concerns might hamper market growth.

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Call Center Outsourcing Market is segmented as below:

End-user IT And Telecom BFSI Healthcare Retail Government Other End-users

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The call center outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

Call Center Outsourcing Market Size

Call Center Outsourcing Market Trends

Call Center Outsourcing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers as one of the prime reasons driving the call center outsourcing market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the call center outsourcing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market, vendors

Table of Contents:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

MARKET LANDSCAPE

MARKET SIZING

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of analytics solutions in call centers

Increasing adoption of cloud communication in call centers

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among market participants

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Atento S.A.

Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA

Concentrix Corp.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

Sitel Group

StarTek Inc.

Sykes Enterprises Inc.

Teleperformance SE

Transcom WorldWide AB

TTEC Holdings Inc.

APPENDIX

