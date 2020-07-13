Technavio has been monitoring the interactive flat panels market and it is poised to grow by USD 32.2 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BenQ Corp., Boxlight Corp., ELO Touch Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growth of e-learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Interactive Flat Panels Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Interactive Flat Panels Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Education Sector
- Corporate Sector
- Specification
- 50-60-inch Size
- 60-70-inch Size
- 70-80-inch Size
- 80-inch And Above Size
- Display Type
- Plasma and LCD Flat Panels
- Interactive UHD/4K Flat Panels
- HD Flat Panels
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Interactive Flat Panels Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our interactive flat panels market report covers the following areas:
- Interactive Flat Panels Market size
- Interactive Flat Panels Market trends
- Interactive Flat Panels Market analysis
This study identifies the implementation of multi-touch technology in education as one of the prime reasons driving the interactive flat panels market growth during the next few years.
Interactive Flat Panels Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the interactive flat panels market, including some of the vendors such as BenQ Corp., Boxlight Corp., ELO Touch Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the interactive flat panels market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Interactive Flat Panels Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive flat panels market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the interactive flat panels market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the interactive flat panels market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive flat panels market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Education sector Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Corporate sector Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SPECIFICATION
- Market segmentation by specification
- Comparison by specification
- 50-60-inch size Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- 60-70-inch size Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- 70-80-inch size Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- 80-inch and above size Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by specification
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISPLAY TYPE
- Market segmentation by display type
- Comparison by display type
- Plasma and LCD flat panels Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Interactive UHD/4K flat panels Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- HD flat panels Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by display type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased adoption of gamification
- Increasing demand for active learning techniques in schools
- Implementation of multi-touch technology in education
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BenQ Corp.
- Boxlight Corp.
- ELO Touch Solutions Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- NEC Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
