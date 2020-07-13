Breg, Inc. and UK/Ireland Distributor Joint Operations LLP Announce new Partnership

CARLSBAD, California, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breg, Inc., a leading orthopedic bracing and billing services company, has partnered with UK-based distributor Joint Operations LLP to expand delivery of its premium, high-value orthopedic products in the UK/Ireland market as of July 1, 2020.

"We conducted an extensive search in the UK to find a distributor that aligns with both our global growth strategy and our company values," said Bianca Flikweert, Breg's International Director of Sales. "Joint Operations had everything we were looking for and more, including a proven track record in orthopedics and the same commitment to enhancing patient care through high-quality products."

Joint Operations provide a comprehensive portfolio of Joint Preservation technologies to the UK and Ireland. Managing Director Richard Forster said, "Bracing and cold therapy are key elements in the Joint Preservation algorithm and can be combined to great effect with our injection range and surgical platform to correct stability, alignment, cartilage defects and meniscus damage. This partnership will enable Breg and Joint Operations to make the gold standard philosophy of combination treatments widely accessible to the UK and Irish healthcare systems."

The partnership will also include an educational platform to provide eLearning, hands-on training and online consultations for orthopedic practitioners in the UK/Ireland

About Breg

Breg makes orthopedic bracing and devices, but more than that, the company makes durable medical equipment dispensement easier for our customers every step of the way, from hurt to healthy. Breg is committed to supporting practitioners through comprehensive partnerships, supporting patients with high-quality products and services, and delivering seamless support to facilities navigating the complexities of modern healthcare.

As the largest U.S. provider of cold therapy devices and second largest domestic provider of orthopedic bracing, Breg provides products to millions of patients annually. Founded in 1989, Breg is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit www.breg.com.

About Joint Operations

Joint Operations was established in 2015 to develop the field of Joint Preservation within the UK and Ireland. With a strong emphasis on education, the company has grown rapidly and is one of the key participants within its chosen subspecialty. Visit www.jointoperations.co.uk.

Outside of orthopaedics, the Joint Operations Family has access to the advanced woundcare, neurosurgery and spinal markets via sister companies Regen Medical and Joint Operations Spine.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/338767/breg__inc__logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213791/Joint_Operations_Logo.jpg