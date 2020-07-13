As much of the country shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ergomotion did not, assisting partners and being stocked with inventory for the re-opening

Ergomotion, the largest manufacturer of adjustable bases worldwide, is prepared for the accelerated growth in the furniture and mattress industry. As the rest of the world was dealing with the expanding pandemic, Ergomotion was learning from their parent company Keeson Technology, in China. Located in the first country to experience COVID-19, Keeson was uniquely positioned to provide valuable insight to how partners and consumers would react to the unexpected crisis in other parts of the world. Additionally, they were able to re-open quickly following the extended Chinese New Year holiday which limited supply disruptions.

"Treating our customers as partners and looking at our shared business from their perspective has been a focus of Ergomotion's in a time where uncertainty is prevalent," says Johnny Griggs, Chief Operating Officer at Ergomotion.

The Ergomotion team is preparedto build on current relationships within the industry and provide support through the pandemic with a better understanding on how to manage inventory for the adjustable bed base category and being available for all business inquiries.Griggs takes pride in his dedicated team and their willingness to go above and beyond. As a group, they came together to identify new opportunities that would help Ergomotion lead innovation and streamline future efforts.

The COVID-19 crisis has allowed Ergomotion to step back and focus on business goals for all partners involved, including ways to implement virtual trainings and lead a robust customer service team helping navigate the challenges of these extraordinary times. With a devoted team and allocated resources, Ergomotion has revitalized its approach to retail by creating global virtual training strategies that will help increase product knowledge and sales.

"I've led with optimism but with realistic plans for the future of Ergomotion," says Griggs. "We will continue to do what we've done before the pandemic, by being a part of our partners' growth and expanding their opportunities to do so."

ABOUT ERGOMOTION

Ergomotion, headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, is the largest manufacturer of adjustable bases worldwide. The company's products are created to provide a holistic wellness solution infused with smart technology to enrich sleep, health, and the overall quality of life. Ergomotion's adjustable bases are designed to accommodate the industry's leading mattresses and to seamlessly integrate with existing bed frames. The products have been sold in more than 30 countries to over 170 major brands. Ergomotion is part of the Keeson Technology Corp. family based in Jiaxing City, China. To learn more about Ergomotion visit www.ergomotion.com.

