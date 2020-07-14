Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.07.2020
WKN: A1H5MB ISIN: CA6665111002 
Northland Power Inc.: Northland Announces Its Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details

TORONTO, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2020 second quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, August 13, 2020, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2020
Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Phone Number: Toll free (North America): (866) 864-6943
Toll free (International): (949) 877-3040

The call will also be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and may be accessed on northlandpower.com (http://www.northlandpower.com).

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at northlandpower.com (http://www.northlandpower.com) on August 14, 2020.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable infrastructure assets that deliver predictable cash flows. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Northland was founded in 1987 and has been publicly traded since 1997 on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NPI).

Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2,681 MW (net 2,266 MW) of operating generating capacity and 130 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the La Lucha solar project in Mexico. Northland also owns a 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan and operates a regulated utility business in Colombia.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

For further information contact:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations, (647) 288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
