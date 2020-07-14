OTC Markets Group Designates Arctic Securities LLC as an OTCQX Sponsor

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, announced that Arctic Securities LLC, an independent financial services provider with offices in Oslo, Stockholm, New York, Rio de Janeiro and Houston, has been designated as an OTCQX sponsor in the Nordic region.

Arctic Securities LLC is approved by OTC Markets Group to act as a sponsor for companies to be quoted on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets and the first FINRA-licensed investment bank to represent the Nordic region in this capacity.

"OTC Markets Group welcomes Arctic Securities LLC to our community of OTCQX sponsors," said Joe Coveney, VP, International Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "As Nordic issuers look to improve the marketability of their securities in the U.S., qualified advisors continue to play a vital role in navigating the guidelines set forth in our OTCQX and OTCQB rules."

Audun Hoen, Head of Arctic Securities' U.S. business added; "Offering Nordic listed corporations a way to access the U.S. investor market complements the full range of other investment banking services that the Arctic Group is a leading provider of in its home market."

To qualify for the OTCQX market, all U.S. and International companies must engage an OTCQX Sponsor. To learn more about the OTCQX Market, contact Joe Coveney at jcoveney@otcmarkets.com.

About Arctic Securities LLC

The Arctic Group is a leading, independent provider of financial services which opened its doors for business operations in August 2007. Since 2007, Arctic Securities LLC has expanded its international footprint with offices in Oslo, Stockholm, New York, Rio de Janeiro, and Houston-always with a strong Norwegian heritage at the core. The company aims to bring value and be a preferred discussion partner for its clients with an absolute commitment to integrity, quality, and long-term relationships, providing excellence in execution every step of the way.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

+1 (212) 896-4428

media@otcmarkets.com

